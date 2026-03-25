Deputies rescue alligator trapped in soccer net in Manatee County: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found tangled in a soccer net in the Greyhawk Landing neighborhood was rescued Tuesday morning by Manatee County deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the trapped gator was spotted by a passerby, who reported the incident to authorities. The MCSO COPS Rural Unit responded, freed the animal, and safely released it into a nearby pond.

Sheri Nadelman / Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Officials say the alligator appeared unharmed after being returned to its natural habitat.