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Deputies rescue alligator trapped in soccer net in Manatee County: MCSO

alligator rescue
Sheri Nadelman / Manatee County Sheriff's Office
alligator rescue
Posted

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found tangled in a soccer net in the Greyhawk Landing neighborhood was rescued Tuesday morning by Manatee County deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the trapped gator was spotted by a passerby, who reported the incident to authorities. The MCSO COPS Rural Unit responded, freed the animal, and safely released it into a nearby pond.

alligator

Officials say the alligator appeared unharmed after being returned to its natural habitat.

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