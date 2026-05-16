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Ruskin man riding bicycle killed in Manatee County crash: FHP

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MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 48-year-old Ruskin man died Saturday morning after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in a designated bike lane, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:25 a.m. on 53rd Avenue West near 66th Street West.

Investigators said a 24-year-old Sarasota man was driving a BMW 330ci west in the outside lane of 53rd Avenue West when it entered the westbound bike lane.

The front of the car collided with the bicyclist, who was also headed west in the designated bicycle lane, according to a news release.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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