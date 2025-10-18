Dogs found malnourished, neglected in Bradenton, couple facing felony charges or animal cruelty: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said a Bradenton couple was charged with multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty on Friday.

An anonymous caller contacted police to report seeing dogs, which appeared to be skinny and underfed, at a home of Adriana O'Hara and Timothy Miller located at the 1800 block of 10th Avenue West. BPD said an officer went to the house to do a welfare check and O'Hara would let them inside.

On October 14, BPD said it executed a search warrant and seized five large-breed dogs. Each was confined to a crate without food or water.

Bradenton Police Department

A veterinarian determined the dogs had "clear signs of emaciation and chronic malnutrition, consistent with long-term neglect."

O'Hara and Miller were both arrested on five counts of aggravated animal cruelty, the charges are third-degree felonies, BPD said.