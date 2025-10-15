Former Sarasota County Schools bus driver charged with sex abuse of teen: Sheriff Wells

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities announced Wednesday they are charging a former Sarasota County school employee accused of sexually abusing a teenager.

Crimes Against Children detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have charged 42-year-old Daniel Wilson.

According to MCSO, an investigation started on Aug. 12 after the Sarasota County School Police informed MCSO about allegations of sexual misconduct involving Wilson, who was a school district employee, and a Booker High School student.

Detectives discovered Wilson, while serving as a security aide on campus, befriended a 17-year-old student late 2024. He also offered the teen girl a place to stay at his home in Manatee County after she became homeless.

According to MCSO, "Wilson coerced her into smoking a substance she referred to as 'Moonshine Rock' and, on multiple occasions, committed sexual battery against her," during the time the teen girl was staying at Wilson’s home in the 600 block of Cortez Road West in Bradenton.

Detectives said after contacting Wilson, he "partially admitted to several of the allegations."

On Oct. 14, North Port police arrested Wilson, who was most recently employed as a bus driver for Sarasota County Schools, according to MCSO. He is charged with sexual battery by an offender in a position of authority.

MCSO said "there is no indication that any other victims are involved in this case."

This is an ongoing investigation.