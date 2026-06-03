Fatal crash on I-75 in Sarasota shuts down northbound lanes: FHP

SARASOTA, FLA. — A fatal crash on Interstate 75 northbound in Sarasota is diverting traffic off the highway, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, (FHP) troopers are on scene of a two-vehicle traffic crash involving a fatality on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 193.

Northbound I-75 at Jacaranda Boulevard will be will be completely closed while the incident is investigated and the roadway is cleared.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard).

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

Additional updates will be provided as needed, FHP officials said.