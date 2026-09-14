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Fire at Sarasota assisted living facility sends 1 person to hospital: SCFD

One resident was airlifted with serious injuries after a fire broke out Saturday night on South Beneva Road.
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SARASOTA, Fla. — One person was seriously injured in a fire at an assisted living facility in Sarasota on Saturday night, according to Sarasota County Fire Department (SCFD).

Firefighters responded around 10:38 p.m. to the 700 block of South Beneva Road following reports of a fire at the facility, officials said.

The fire was extinguished at approximately 11 p.m., SCFD said.

One patient suffered significant injuries and was airlifted to HCA Florida Blake Hospital for treatment.

Residents of the building were relocated to another area of the facility during the incident, officials said.

The State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire.

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