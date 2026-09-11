25 Years Later: Former student, teacher reflect on moment President Bush got word America was under attack

SARASOTA, Fla — So many of us remember exactly where we were on September 11, 2001. For some students and faculty in Sarasota, it is a day they can't possibly forget—it became forever etched into American history.

President George W. Bush was at Emma E. Booker Elementary School that morning reading to kids when he got word that America was under attack.

WATCH Sarasota student reflects on moment Pres. Bush learned America was under attack

Sarasota student reflects on moment Pres. Bush learned America was under attack

“I just can’t believe how fast the time is flying by," said Andre Hobbs, one of the former students at the school that morning.

“It’s an everyday thing for me; it’s part of my life. I will never get away from that," said Sandra Daniels.

Daniels was the teacher in classroom 301 where President Bush received the news that morning.

“I had no idea that this would be a milestone and such a mark in history," she said.

That morning, Emma E. Booker Elementary was buzzing — students watched President George W. Bush pull up in his motorcade.

“I just remember like seeing like snipers on the roof, all types of security, police cars everywhere. It just looked like a movie scene or something like that," said Hobbs.

Students in classroom 301 were cracking open a book of short stories, ready to read with the President.

The one thing Hobbs can’t get past is that of all the schools the President could have been that day around the country, he chose his school.

“I kinda felt like somebody important. Cause I knew I was going to shake the President's hand that day," he said.

Before the President went in, he received word that one of the Twin Towers had been hit by a plane.

“The president and I all had the same reaction," said Andy Card, the President's Chief of Staff at the time. "Oh, what a horrible accident. There must have been a heart attack or something with the pilot.”

Through a camera lens, the world watched his demeanor slowly shift.

“I walked up to the President, and I whispered in his ear, ' A second plane has hit the second tower. America is under attack," said Card.

"I kept wondering what happened. And what did he say to President Bush?” Daniels said.

President Bush moved into an empty classroom and began making phone calls as the twin towers burned on a TV behind him. Then he walked into the library where Dobbs was positioned to his right.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, this is a difficult moment for America," the President said. "I unfortunately will be going back to Washington after my remarks.”

Hobbs didn’t know how to feel — he was too young to fully grasp the gravity of the news, but he could see his family’s reaction in the crowd.

“I see my mom and my grandma like tearing up, looking sad," said Hobbs. "I'm like, OK, well, what? Is this affecting us? Like what's going on.”

President Bush boarded Air Force One later that morning. And as parents rushed to pick their kids up early that day, looking back, Hobbs is grateful he was with the President that day.

“May God bless the victims, their families, and America," said President Bush.



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. Heather Leigh was born and raised in Tampa Bay. She’s invested in telling stories from Seminole Heights and Ybor City and helping you find affordable childcare. Send Heather a message with any ideas you’d like to share.