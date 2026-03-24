Man charged with murder for overdose death in Ellenton: MCSO

ELLENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has charged a 44-year-old man with murder in connection with a fatal overdose in Ellenton.

MCSO's overdose unit responded to the 400 block of Sunset Circle North on Oct. 28, 2025, when they found 41-year-old Jonathan Watson was found deceased from a suspected overdose.

Detectives reported finding evidence of cocaine use and text messages showing Watson had arranged to buy narcotics from Toby Davis.

As part of sting operation, detectives used Watson’s phone to coordinate a controlled meet with Davis. When he arrived at the home, MCSO reports Davis rid himself of a bag containing about 4.1 grams of cocaine after spotting detectives.

MCSO took Davis into custody, who detectives report was found with another bag of cocaine.

Davis confessed to selling cocaine to Watson the day before, per MCSO. He also and provided access to his cellphone, MCSO said.

Davis' initial charges included possession with intent to sell, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following further investigation, including medical examiner and toxicology findings, detectives reported finding probable cause linking Davis to Watson’s death.

On March 20, Davis was charged with murder by distribution of a controlled substance. He arrested on Longboat Key.