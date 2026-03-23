Man pushing bicycle dies after Sarasota County crash: FHP

SARASOTA CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man pushing a bicycle died after a Sarasota County crash on Sunday evening.

Officials said an SUV, driven by a 56-year-old Sarasota man, was traveling south in the left lane of North Lockwood Ridge Road at around 11:35 p.m. on March 22.

At the same time, an unidentified man pushing a bicycle was standing on the middle-painted median of North Lockwood Ridge Road, per the report.

FHP said the unidentified man attempted to cross North Lockwood Ridge Road in front of the approaching SUV.

The SUV collided with the unidentified man, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, per the report.

FHP said the SUV driver was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.