Manatee County deputies looking for attempted murder suspect

BRADENTON, FLA. — Manatee County deputies are searching for an attempted murder suspect who stabbed a 15-year-old victim, authorities said.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) detectives are searching for 34-year-old suspect Quazone Elijawun Taylor.

Detectives were investigating the attempted murder that occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of 33rd Avenue Drive East, Bradenton.

When deputies responded to the home, they found the 15-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his neck and upper body.

The juvenile, who lives at the home, was taken to a regional hospital. His injuries were serious but are not expected to be life-threatening.

Taylor, who was visiting the home, attacked the juvenile for an unknown reason while the two were sitting outside the home, MCSO officials said.

Taylor then fled the area and remains at large.

Taylor is described as a Black male, 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident or Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Those wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS or visit ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.