Manatee County deputies search for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Bradenton

MANATEE CO., Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Bradenton Friday evening.

MCSO said Bryanna Patino Martinez was last spotted around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of 60th Avenue Terrace West after making statements about wanting to harm herself.

Bryanna is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds, with hair that is half black and half dark red. She was last seen wearing a black tank top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.