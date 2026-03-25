Manatee County issues alert for missing endangered adult: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Manatee County are searching for a 38-year-old man with intellectual limitations who was last seen Monday morning in Ellenton.

The sheriff’s office said Patrick Joseph James Jr. was spotted walking in the 6200 block of 25th Street East at 11:20 a.m. He is unable to care for himself.

James is described as 6 feet tall, about 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a tank top and shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.