Manatee County man charged with murder after father dies from injuries: MCSO

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County man is facing a murder charge after deputies say his 85-year-old father died from injuries suffered during a fight earlier this month, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Deputies responded around 10 p.m. on August 20 to a home in the 500 block of Magellan Drive in south Manatee County following reports of a disturbance between Richard Cantwell, 85, and his son, 51-year-old Kieran Cantwell, according to a news release.

MCSO said Kieran Cantwell punched his father once in the face during the altercation, causing Richard Cantwell to fall backward and strike his head on a tile floor.

The elder Cantwell was taken to a hospital for treatment. Deputies arrested Kieran Cantwell at the scene on a felony battery charge, and he remained in the Manatee County Jail on a $75,000 bond, per the release.

MCSO said Richard Cantwell died from his injuries on Monday.

Following further investigation and consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, authorities upgraded the charge Friday to second-degree murder, MCSO said.

Kieran Cantwell remains in custody at the Manatee County Jail.