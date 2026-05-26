Sarasota man accused of shooting girlfriend, 6-year-old son, and family dog: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and 6-year-old son before shooting the family dog during a shooting at a home in the Artistry neighborhood, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) released new details Tuesday about what investigators say happened inside the home on Mondrian Court.

Deputies entered the home and found Novickis in the kitchen near the body of his girlfriend, Allie Novickis, investigators said. Phoenix Novickis, the couple’s 6-year-old son, was found dead on the back lanai. A husky that had been shot was taken to a veterinary hospital and later died.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video captured Novickis walking onto the lanai with a shotgun before shooting Phoenix in the head. Detectives said there did not appear to be an argument or disturbance before the shooting.

A witness told investigators she woke up to the sound of breaking glass and saw Phoenix standing near a doorway before Novickis walked outside carrying the shotgun. While the witness was on the phone with 911, she reported hearing another gunshot and later discovered Allie Novickis had also been shot.

Detectives said Novickis later made spontaneous statements while waiting to be interviewed and requested an attorney after being read his Miranda rights.

Novickis faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty.