GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A Sarasota-based aviation project is preparing to take electric flight to new heights after completing a series of test flights that surpassed three world records, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Helios Horizon, a nonprofit initiative developing a high-altitude electric aircraft, said one of its latest flights reached 17,200 feet while using just 36% of its battery capacity.

The tests, supported by the University of North Dakota's John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences, demonstrated the capabilities of solid-state batteries and other improvements designed for high-altitude flight.

Helios Horizon founder and test pilot Miguel Iturmendi said the technology could make electric aviation more practical.

“With the higher energy density and greater safety of solid-state batteries, electrification is no longer a limiting factor in aviation; it is a viable enabler of new missions,” Iturmendi said.

The project reported exceeding three world records for electric aircraft weighing less than 500 kilograms: total altitude, altitude during horizontal flight and time to climb above 3,000 meters, which took 27 minutes.

The milestones were witnessed by an observer from the National Aeronautic Association and submitted to the World Air Sports Federation for official validation.

The latest accomplishments follow the project's first human-piloted flight powered entirely by solid-state batteries in June.

Iturmendi now plans to upgrade the aircraft with batteries offering 25% greater energy density before attempting flights reaching 40,000 feet in early 2027.

The project's ambitions don't stop there.

A proposed second aircraft, Helios Horizon 2, would feature a pressurized cabin capable of carrying a pilot and two passengers, or an equivalent payload, to 80,000 feet.

Potential uses include high-altitude research, surveillance and tourism, allowing passengers to see Earth's curvature and the darkness of space above.