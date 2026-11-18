Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Bradenton early Wednesday morning.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the residential fire in the 5100 block of 14th Street W. at Capital Trailer Court in Bradenton around 4:15 a.m. The crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.

There were no injuries to residents or first responders. The Red Cross was requested to assist the two adults who will be displaced by the fire.

The Bradenton Fire Department and Manatee County EMS assisted with the emergency response.