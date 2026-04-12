Sarasota man charged with DUI after crash sends trooper to hospital: FHP

SARASOTA, FLA. — A Sarasota man was arrested for DUI on Sunday after causing a crash that seriously injured a trooper, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, at about 3:18 a.m., a trooper was outside of his patrol car assisting a disabled motorist on northbound Interstate 75 in Collier County.

Jonathan Ronald Munas, 32 of Sarasota, was driving a Toyota sedan on northbound I-75, when it struck the FHP patrol car, the report stated.

The force of the impact caused the left front tire and bumper to separate from the patrol car.

Debris from the collision struck the trooper, who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, the report stated.

Munas, age 32 of Sarasota, was charged with DUI (.159 BAC) and booked into the Collier County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.