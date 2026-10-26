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Plantation man killed after Tesla overturns on I-75 in Sarasota County: FHP

Troopers said the Tesla Model Y left the interstate, entered the grass median and overturned Sunday afternoon.
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SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old Plantation man was killed after his Tesla overturned on Interstate 75 Sunday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 4:54 p.m. on southbound I-75 near mile marker 195, north of Jacaranda Boulevard, FHP said.

According to FHP, the man was driving a 2026 Tesla Model Y southbound when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the grass median.

The Tesla overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, FHP said.

The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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