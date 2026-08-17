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Sarasota child found wandering in parking lot; family located: SPD

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SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police have reunited a young girl with her family after she was found wandering the parking lot of an apartment complex on Monday morning, according to the Sarasota Police Department (SPD).

SPD credited the public for sharing social media posts, which led police to find the girl's parent, according to an updated news release.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

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