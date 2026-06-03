Search for missing man continues in Siesta Key Beach: SCSO

SIESTA KEY BEACH, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), with help from multiple agencies, is searching for a missing person near Siesta Key Beach.

Around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, SCSO said it received a 911 call from a witness who saw an adult, Asian man enter the water and never return to shore. Deputies say the man is in his early 20s. approximately six feet tall, and has tattoos on his arm.

SCSO said they found personal items belonging to the missing man on the beach. A search for the man began on Tuesday and stopped overnight. It resumed on Wednesday morning and is still in progress.