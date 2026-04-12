Woman killed on I-75 after stopping on highway to check a tire: FHP

SARASOTA, FLA. — A New Port Richey woman was killed early Sunday morning in a traffic mishap after stopping on Interstate 75 in Sarasota to check on a tire, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the 34-year-old victim was driving a pickup truck northbound on I-75 that was towing a trailer loaded with sod northbound at about 12:08 a.m.

She then stopped in the right lane of the highway to check on a possible trailer tire issue, the report stated.

Two passengers got out of the pickup truck to check the tire. At the same time, a semi-truck driven by a 61-year-old male, was headed northbound on I-75 in the right lane, when it hit the left side of the pickup truck.

The woman, who was in the truck, was killed at the scene. The two passengers who got out suffered minor injuries.

A 3-year-old boy, who was in a car seat, also suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries as well.

They were all taken to local hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.