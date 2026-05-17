Wrong-way driver charged after I-75 crash kills Bradenton woman: FHP

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Sarasota man was arrested for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 Sunday killed a Bradenton woman and seriously injured three others in Charlotte County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Troopers said the crash happened around 1:13 a.m. near mile marker 150. Investigators said 53-year-old Dennis Lee Olson was driving a Ford F-150 south in the northbound lanes when he struck a Kia Optima and a Honda CR-V.
The driver of the Honda, a 21-year-old Bradenton woman, died at the scene, according to a news release.
The driver of the Kia, a 34-year-old Arcadia woman, and her two passengers, boys ages 12 and 15, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital, FHP said.
Troopers said a Tesla Model 3 also collided with debris from the initial crash, sustaining minor damage.
Olson sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. Upon release, troopers arrested him and booked him into the Charlotte County Jail, per the release.
The crash remains under investigation.
Fired Hillsborough major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in his patrol vehicle
Major Troy Morgan, who oversaw DUI enforcement for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, blew a 0.125 and 0.143 on a breathalyzer test after reporting for duty.