Wrong-way driver charged after I-75 crash kills Bradenton woman: FHP

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Sarasota man was arrested for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 Sunday killed a Bradenton woman and seriously injured three others in Charlotte County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:13 a.m. near mile marker 150. Investigators said 53-year-old Dennis Lee Olson was driving a Ford F-150 south in the northbound lanes when he struck a Kia Optima and a Honda CR-V.

The driver of the Honda, a 21-year-old Bradenton woman, died at the scene, according to a news release.

The driver of the Kia, a 34-year-old Arcadia woman, and her two passengers, boys ages 12 and 15, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital, FHP said.

Troopers said a Tesla Model 3 also collided with debris from the initial crash, sustaining minor damage.

Olson sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. Upon release, troopers arrested him and booked him into the Charlotte County Jail, per the release.

The crash remains under investigation.