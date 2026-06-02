16-year-old arrested for shooting at 'teen takeover' incident on Clearwater Beach Sunday

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 16-year-old has been arrested for attempted murder after a shooting on Clearwater Beach on Sunday, Clearwater Police Deputy Chief Michael Walek said.

At a press conference on June 2, Deputy Chief Walek said the 16-year-old is in jail in Polk County. A 17-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital after being shot in his arm, legs, and chest near Coronado Drive on Clearwater Beach on May 31.

Officers received reports of large crowds gathering at locations and causing disturbances. On June 1, police arrested a 17-year-old from Brandon on multiple charges in connection with the weekend incident.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Robert Boyd went to Clearwater Beach the day after the incident and spoke with business owners who were frustrated by the loss of revenue.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Walek and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri are expected to speak.