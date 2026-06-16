Gov. DeSantis holds press conference at Winter Haven Police Department

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference in Winter Haven on Tuesday morning.

The governor will be at the Winter Haven Police Department at 10 a.m. on June 16.

Attorney General James Uthmeier, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin will also be at the event.

The topic of the press conference has not been announced yet.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

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This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.