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Lockdown lifted at Boca Ciega High School after possible threat reported on campus

Latest headlines from Tampa Bay 28, November 2, 8 a.m.
Latest headlines from Tampa Bay 28, November 2, 8 a.m.
Boca Ciega High School Incident
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GULFPORT, Fla. — Gulfport Police Department (GPD) said it lifted a lockdown at Boca Ciega High School after a report of a possible threat on campus.

At around 10:17 a.m. on Nov. 2, GPD said it received a report of three individuals wearing ski masks and carrying knives on the campus at 924 58th Street.

Officers responded to the school, and it went into lockdown while they conducted a search.

Officers found no threat, and the lockdown was lifted at 12:22 p.m., GPD said.

GPD said officers reviewed surveillance video and saw a person matching the description leaving campus. Officers are investigating to identify the person.

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