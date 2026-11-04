Democrat Kathy Castor projected to win District 14 race

Democrat Kathy Castor projected to retain her seat in congressional district 14 after redrawn maps reshaped the district.

Kathy Castor had won the seat in 11 terms.

The old District 14 included Democratic-leaning portions of Pinellas County and St. Petersburg. The new district is entirely within Hillsborough County and includes much of Tampa, along with communities in southern and eastern Hillsborough County.

District 14 was redrawn, and the new boundaries changed the district’s political makeup and forced Castor to introduce herself to many Hillsborough County voters she did not previously represent.

New congressional map reshapes Tampa Bay race as Kathy Castor seeks 11th term