Bird Show celebrates 35 years of volunteers entertaining and educating in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Bird Show at the George C. McGough Nature Park in Largo, and none of it would be possible without a team of loyal, loving volunteers.

From walking them, to feeding them, to weighing them, volunteers are responsible for every aspect of keeping more than 20 birds of prey healthy and happy.

“It has to be a passion because if you don’t enjoy what you are doing, then you have no business here, and everyone that’s here truly wants the best for the birds,” said Debbie Burns.

The birds are no longer capable of living on their own in the wild due to various injuries, but if you ask Burns, they need her just as much as she needs them.

“It’s therapy for me; she lets me do things that nobody else can do to her,” said Debbie regarding a Screech Owl named Matilda. “I can pet her; she’ll just stare at me a lot because she knows if she is with me, she is safe.”

Then there’s Carol Waltz. All it took was one encounter with Sarge the Bald Eagle, and he was hooked, literally.

“I come in here three days a week, and when I come in here, I bring her out and stand with her on the deck with her for about an hour each time I’m here, and she likes to play statue,” said Waltz. “It’s a real privilege to get to work with these birds.”

The volunteers say the best part is sharing their love and knowledge of their feathered friends with the public. Since 1990, the nature park has been hosting free weekly Bird Shows. You never know what you might learn.

“Just presenting to the kids, their eyes, the reaction seeing our beautiful birds up close, and it makes me feel good that I am part of this,” said Sue Pollard.

The public says it’s nice to know there are voices in the community helping this great Largo tradition continue to spread its wings after all these years.

“We are always impressed with the care that the animals get and what the volunteers contribute in terms of their time and talents,” said visitor Abby Torrance

The Bird Shows are held every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and Thursday at 12 p.m.


