INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Some residents are celebrating a recent court victory that upheld the rules for short-term vacation rentals in Indian Rocks Beach. The fight over rentals, however, is far from over, as other property owners continue their legal challenges.

MODCO of Kentucky, a company that owns a rental property in the city, challenged the rules in court. The company refused to allow the city to inspect its property and asked a judge to force the city to issue a permit anyway. The court disagreed, sided with the city, and dismissed the case.

WATCH: Court backs Indian Rocks Beach in recent vacation rental ruling, but legal battle isn't over

John Pfanstiehl, who championed the rules and regulations for short-term rentals in Indian Rocks Beach, says the court decision is a big win for the community.

“He was trying to attack the constitutionality of our regulations, and the judge said, ‘You’ve got nothing.’ Basically,” Pfanstiehl said.

He added that the city’s rules are simple and reasonable.

“It is very minimal. All we’re asking are things that are completely reasonable,” he said, referring to safety inspections and permits for rental properties.

Short-term rentals, homes you can rent for a few days or weeks on sites like Airbnb and VRBO, have been a source of debate in Indian Rocks Beach for years.

Some neighbors have complained about loud parties, trash and other disruptive behavior.

In response, in 2023, the city passed rules requiring short-term rental owners to register their properties, pass safety inspections and follow other regulations. The goal of the ordinance was to make sure rentals are safe and that neighbors’ peace is protected.

But the ordinance quickly sparked a legal fight, and Matthew Barrowclough says that fight is still in progress despite the dismissal of the MODCO case.

Barrowclough, a local rental owner, says the ruling does not answer broader questions about how far the city can enforce its rules without conflicting with state law. To that end, his own legal action against the rules is still ongoing.

“My basis for legal action is that the city doesn’t have the authority to regulate rentals,” Barrowclough said.

He says the city’s rules are too strict and even unconstitutional in some ways.

“We’re continuing on our path. I feel like we’re going to have success,” he said.

Barrowclough expects a decision in his case in early 2026.

For now, the city has a legal victory, but the broader battle over short-term rentals shows no signs of ending anytime soon.



