'Math Homework Hotline' has been solving problems for local students for 33 seasons

TAMPA, Fla. — For 33 years, "Math Homework Hotline" has been solving problems for kindergarteners and high school seniors alike.

"It is all about the kids," says the TV show's host Maggie Mixon. "It is all about getting the math out there and doing the math. Making math fun for kids."

Produced by Hillsborough County Public Schools, the long-running show — the only one of its kind in the country — airs Thursday nights on both Spectrum and Frontier cable systems, plus live streams online.

The show is fast, funny, upbeat, broadcast from a bustling, buzzing studio at the Instructional Service Center in Tampa.

There are challenge questions and cool prizes and a general feeling that math is hard, we're all in this tiogether.

Next to the studio is a room filled with teachers and volunteers taking dozens of calls from students who are stumped by math problems.

Select callers will be patched into the live show, where the hosts will help students live on air.

Yes the show has helped a lot of kids frustrated by their homework. Math, like life, can be hard.

But the message is a cheerful one:

You are not alone.

"The kids that care, that say they want to do this, we're here for you," says Maggie.