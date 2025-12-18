Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Plans for new entertainment district in Tampa announced

Strategic Property Partners
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Strategic Property Partners (SPP) announced plans today for an entertainment district in downtown Tampa, which will feature a concert venue, a hotel, retail and parking offerings.

SPP said the proposed district will be in an empty area across from Benchmark International Arena on Channelside Drive, between Morgan Street and Jefferson Street.

The plans say the entertainment district will specifically include:

  • A 3,500-seat music and performance venue
  • A 250-room hotel featuring indoor and outdoor amenities
  • 100,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment
  • More than 1,000 parking spaces that enhance accessibility for visitors

SPP, a commercial real estate firm, said it plans to partner with Vinik Sports Group to manage the entertainment venue.

“This Water Street expansion moves Tampa forward as a top entertainment destination,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. “It strengthens tourism and creates new experiences for residents and visitors, all within steps of the Riverwalk and Convention Center.”

SPP aims to break ground on the project in 2027.

