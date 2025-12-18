Plans for new entertainment district in Tampa announced

TAMPA, Fla. — Strategic Property Partners (SPP) announced plans today for an entertainment district in downtown Tampa, which will feature a concert venue, a hotel, retail and parking offerings.

SPP said the proposed district will be in an empty area across from Benchmark International Arena on Channelside Drive, between Morgan Street and Jefferson Street.

Strategic Property Partners

The plans say the entertainment district will specifically include:



A 3,500-seat music and performance venue

A 250-room hotel featuring indoor and outdoor amenities

100,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment

More than 1,000 parking spaces that enhance accessibility for visitors

SPP, a commercial real estate firm, said it plans to partner with Vinik Sports Group to manage the entertainment venue.

Strategic Property Partners

“This Water Street expansion moves Tampa forward as a top entertainment destination,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. “It strengthens tourism and creates new experiences for residents and visitors, all within steps of the Riverwalk and Convention Center.”

SPP aims to break ground on the project in 2027.