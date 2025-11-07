Tampa Greek Festival this Friday and Saturday celebrates 45 years of food, music and dancing

The Tampa Greek Festival will celebrate its 45th year of good food, good music and good dancing this Friday and Saturday in South Tampa.

Spreading out over the gorgeous grounds of the St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, one of the area's largest cultural festivals will serve homemade Greek dinners and desserts. There will also be also adult beverages for grown-ups.

There will also be a playzone and bouncy houses for the kids, authentic Greek dancers, music, shopping, a bookstore and more.

Tours of the historic (and architecturally astounding) church will also be available.

For more on the Tampa Greek Festival, go here.

