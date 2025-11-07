Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Greek Festival this Friday and Saturday celebrates 45 years of food, music and dancing

Admission and parking are free. Festival is at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
Tampa Greek Festival this Friday and Saturday celebrates 45 years of good food, music and dancing. Admission and parking are both free. Festival is at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church.
Tampa Greek Festival this weekend celebrates 45 years of food, music and dancing
use for web.png
Posted
and last updated

The Tampa Greek Festival will celebrate its 45th year of good food, good music and good dancing this Friday and Saturday in South Tampa.

Spreading out over the gorgeous grounds of the St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, one of the area's largest cultural festivals will serve homemade Greek dinners and desserts. There will also be also adult beverages for grown-ups.

There will also be a playzone and bouncy houses for the kids, authentic Greek dancers, music, shopping, a bookstore and more.

Tours of the historic (and architecturally astounding) church will also be available.

For more on the Tampa Greek Festival, go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.


Share Your Story with Sean

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.
Contact Sean Daly

.

Florida doctor's fight for breast cancer patients denied insurance coverage gets Hollywood spotlight

St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Dr. Alicia Billington, was floored when she learned ABC’s hit drama, "Grey's Anatomy," addressed the issue in a recent episode.

Florida doctor's fight for breast cancer patients denied insurance coverage gets Hollywood spotlight

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.