Tampa City Ballet to give free performance at New Tampa Performing Arts Center

Tampa City Ballet, a nonprofit that gathers some of the best contemporary and classical dancers in the region, will give a free performance of "Cinderella" as part of the New Tampa Performing Arts Center's 2025 Annual Arts Festival.

The venue (8550 Hunters Village Rd, Tampa) will host dozens of free events throughout the weekend — including free movies and shows — but the Tampa City Ballet's performance is the standout free ticket item.

The ballet company features many USF and collegiate graduates who wanted to continue their dancing careers while also staying in the area.

For a full list of events at the Annual Arts Festival — which will also include food trucks — go here.

