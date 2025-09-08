Tampa City Ballet, a nonprofit that gathers some of the best contemporary and classical dancers in the region, will give a free performance of "Cinderella" as part of the New Tampa Performing Arts Center's 2025 Annual Arts Festival.
The venue (8550 Hunters Village Rd, Tampa) will host dozens of free events throughout the weekend — including free movies and shows — but the Tampa City Ballet's performance is the standout free ticket item.
WATCH: Tampa City Ballet to give free performance at New Tampa Performing Arts Center
The ballet company features many USF and collegiate graduates who wanted to continue their dancing careers while also staying in the area.
For a full list of events at the Annual Arts Festival — which will also include food trucks — go here.
To follow Sean Daly on Instagram, go here.
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Sean Daly shares hidden gems, best bites and fun things-to-do that he's found across Tampa Bay.
Daly Discoveries
-
Tampa seafood spot gets some serious love from the prestigious Michelin Guide
-
V-Roll Vietnamese Rolls & Bowls opens on Gulfport's Beach Boulevard foodie row
-
Mazzaro's Italian Market in St. Pete expands with Zagara, a Sicilian gelato shop
-
The Cinnabus rolls through Tampa, serving up sinfully homemade cinnamon buns
Looking for more Daly Discoveries? Find our full list here.
Elderly woman discovers over $100,000 in unclaimed funds thanks to an officer
"I get a bunch of mail every night saying that I won money. It went from like $40,000 to $80,000," said an 88-year-old local woman, who just went by Barbara.