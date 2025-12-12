TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based rescue organization played a crucial role in helping Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Corina Machado escape Venezuela and travel to Norway to eventually claim her award.

Grey Bull Rescue, which specializes in difficult recovery operations worldwide, successfully evacuated the Venezuelan opposition leader in what they called "Operation: Golden Dynamite." The mission became one of the most intense operations the organization has undertaken.

WATCH: Tampa nonprofit helps Nobel Peace Prize recipient escape Venezuela

Tampa nonprofit helps Nobel Peace Prize recipient escape Venezuela

"This is by far one of the most impactful most history-making operations that I've ever been a part of," said Bryan Stern, founder of Grey Bull Rescue.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez told you about the organization when they were on standby to help with any rescue missions out of Venezuela, and this was one of their first.

Machado had missed the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony on Wednesday but was able to travel to Norway for an acceptance speech a day later, thanks to the rescue operation.

And the mission became one of the most intense operations the organization has undertaken.

"This is by far one of the most impactful most history-making operations that I've ever been a part of," said Bryan Stern, founder of Grey Bull Rescue.

The Tampa organization has rescued more than 8,000 people from dangerous situations around the world, from natural disasters to political conflicts. Their most recent rescue involved a high-profile Venezuelan politician and activist.

"She is a true force of nature — to be able to play a small role and letting that force of nature do what it needs to do is tremendous for me," Stern said.

Machado previously served as a deputy in the National Assembly and has been fighting for democracy in Venezuela for years. Because of her activism, she's considered a threat to the Nicolás Maduro regime and has been in hiding for over a year.

"I am very hopeful Venezuela will be free," Machado said.

Machado has stated that Maduro's regime has the support of terrorist groups and totalitarian regimes like those in Russia, Iran and Cuba.

"The Maduro regime is a threat to the United States of America," Stern said.

Despite rising tensions in Venezuela, the organization succeeded in its high-risk rescue of Machado. Because of their efforts, she was able to reunite with her family and travel safely to Norway for her acceptance speech.

"I am very honored, very grateful and very proud to be here today," Machado said during her acceptance speech.

The mission proved challenging for Grey Bull Rescue. Stern said this 800th mission was their most dangerous yet, involving nearly 16 hours across land and sea while being actively pursued by Venezuelan security forces.

"Anything on the water is hard. It's the most unforgiving operating environment that we work in," Stern said. "The water was incredibly rough — the evening that this happened, we were between 5-foot and 10-foot seas in very small boats in pitch black darkness."

Stern is keeping the details of the operation confidential but said they reached out to the U.S. military to avoid being targeted while they escaped.

"My blood pressure finally went down when I saw her in Norway hugging her daughter. That's when I took a deep breath," Stern said.

Stern said no one died in this operation and he plans to do more rescue missions. As for Machado, Stern said he advised her not to return to Venezuela, but doesn't know if that will stop her.



Share Your Story with Annette



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.