DOJ holds press conference in Tampa to announce indictments in fraud scheme

TAMPA, Fla. — Federal officials hold a press conference in Tampa on Friday to announce indictments in a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme.

The release from the Department of Justice for the Middle District of Florida said federal law enforcement agencies will announce multiple arrests and federal charges related to a fraud scheme.

Officials from the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Office of Inspector General (OIG) will be at the event.

The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the United States Attorney's Office in Tampa and Tampa Bay 28 will stream it live.

