Dead body found in empty lot in Tampa, investigation underway: Police

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said they are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found in an empty lot on Friday morning.

TPD said officers responded to a report of a man found dead in the 2700 block of 18th Ave. E. shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Police said detectives are in the process of identifying the person and notifying their next of kin, and the official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

This is an active and ongoing investigation

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

