News to Know for July 3 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Happy Independence Day weekend!

As the nation celebrates its 250th birthday, Tampa Bay 28 is focused on bringing you America 250 stories from right here in the Tampa Bay area. Whether you're going out to events or fireworks, or staying home, cooking out and need to know if the rain will hold off, our team has everything you need to know for your holiday weekend.

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News to Know

Florida releases 2025-2026 school grades across the state: Florida’s newly released school grades show how thousands of public schools performed during the 2025-26 academic year.

Florida’s newly released school grades show how thousands of public schools performed during the 2025-26 academic year. Palm Harbor condo owners struggle under repeated assessments: Several homeowners say they're struggling to keep up after the condominium association approved three special assessments in a little more than a year, totaling more than $14,000.

Richey Suncoast Theatre/WFTS

Historic Richey Suncoast Theatre celebrates 100 years in downtown New Port Richey: The historic Richey Suncoast Theatre is celebrating its 100th anniversary, marking a century of entertaining audiences while surviving changing entertainment trends and periods when it nearly closed for good.

The historic Richey Suncoast Theatre is celebrating its 100th anniversary, marking a century of entertaining audiences while surviving changing entertainment trends and periods when it nearly closed for good. Explosive device found at St. Pete home safely destroyed in backyard: SPPD: An explosive device found inside the garage of a St. Petersburg home prompted a bomb squad response, temporary evacuations, and a controlled detonation after it was deemed too unstable to move.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Jason Adams says today is a hot and muggy one with a few showers and thunderstorms. The sea breeze will drift onshore today between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and that will kick off a few showers and storms at the coast.

It will drift inland, taking the bulk of the afternoon rain chances east of I-75. Highest coverage will be up to 60% inland and around 40% at the coast.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Jason Adams:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Friday, July 3, 2026

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Fake Evite

Scammers are sending fake party invitations that appear to be from people you know to steal personal information or install malware. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises verifying unexpected invitations directly with the sender before clicking any links or entering personal information.

Susan Solves It: Fake Evite

Things to Do this July 3