'There's a lot of people hurting': Palm Harbor condo owners struggle under repeated assessments

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The people who live at Harbor Club Condominiums say they love where they live. The Palm Harbor community sits near beaches and schools, and for many homeowners, it's where they expected to spend years to come.

Now, several homeowners say they're struggling to keep up after the condominium association approved three special assessments in a little more than a year. For some three-bedroom owners, those assessments total more than $14,000.

The assessments come as Harbor Club works through a major repair project.

Association documents shared with Tampa Bay 28 say contractors uncovered extensive hidden termite damage, wood rot, and other structural deterioration after work began. Those documents show the project ultimately cost about 50% more than originally projected, which led to repeated special assessments for homeowners.

Brent Horton, a condo owner in the Harbor Club, said he didn't object when the first assessment arrived.

"This community, obviously, needs some help, and it needs to be fixed up. So great, let's fix it up," he said.

WFTS

But when more assessments followed, his reaction changed.

"Then we get another one. And it's like, 'Okay, Jesus. How many of these are we going to get?'"

Every homeowner Tampa Bay 28 interviewed shared the same view.

WFTS

None of the four homeowners we talked to argued the repairs shouldn't happen. Instead, they questioned how the project became so much more expensive and whether it was managed effectively.

Jerry Gottlick said he rented at Harbor Club before buying his own unit in 2019. He said he worked hard to pay off his mortgage in just three years.

Now, he says the assessments have forced him to rely on credit cards.

“Everything had to go on my credit cards,” he said. “I’m not doing well.”

WFTS

The latest assessment, due in August, means more difficult decisions.

"Between now and September, all cash is going to have to go towards these special assessments,” he said.

Krystal Petricig, another condo owner, said she wants answers.

She also wants to know how contractors were selected and why costs continued to rise.

“What is the reason for all of this? Where’s all the invoices?” she said. “How many bids did you get when you wanted someone to come out and paint again? Are you really looking out for your residents’ best interest?”

WFTS

In a written update to homeowners, Harbor Club leadership said hidden damage, expanded repairs, and contractor costs pushed the project over budget and made the additional assessments necessary.

The board also said it's focused on finishing the repairs, rebuilding the association's finances, and making sure the community doesn't end up in the same position again.

WFTS

For homeowner Jan Thorsen, the biggest concern is what happens next.

She worries some neighbors may not be able to keep their homes.

"There's a lot of people hurting, and that's what makes me so sad,” she said through tears.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to Harbor Club's community manager, the board president, and Resource Property Management but did not receive a response.

WFTS



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.