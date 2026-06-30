LIST: Where to see fireworks across Tampa Bay

As the country prepares to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, here's a list of places to see fireworks across Tampa Bay.

Hillsborough County

Liberty by the Bay

WHAT: Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with live music and food trucks before ending the night with a fireworks show.

WHEN: July 4 | 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 N. Blvd., Tampa

COST: FREE

The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration

WHAT: Enjoy live music, family activities, and food with waterfront views of the Friends of the Riverwalk Boat Parade and a fireworks show.

WHEN: July 4 | 5-10 p.m.

WHERE: Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

COST: FREE

Freedom Fest

WHAT: Join the American Victory Ship & Museum for an evening of live entertainment, a boat parade and a fireworks display along Tampa's waterfront.

WHEN: JULY 4 | 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

WHERE: 705 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

COST: $16 for adults.

WHAT: Celebrate with a morning parade, live music, food trucks, family activities and a fireworks show.

WHEN: July 4 | Parade at 10 a.m.; festivities at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHERE: Parade begins at 6610 Whiteway Dr.; evening celebration at Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club, 200 Inverness Ave., Temple Terrace

COST: FREE

Busch Gardens Fourth of July Celebration

WHAT: Experience Summer Nights with an extended patriotic drone and fireworks spectacular following the Wild Skies Drone Show.

WHEN: July 4-6 | Nightly (fireworks around 9-10 p.m.)

WHERE: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 N. McKinley Dr., Tampa

COST: Included with park admission

Pinellas County

Clearwater Celebrates America

WHAT: A two-day festival with a variety of events for all ages that ends with a fireworks show at Coachman Park.

WHEN: July 3 and July 4 (fireworks at 9:15 p.m. on July 4)

WHERE: Coachman Park | 300 Cleveland Street, Clearwater

COST: FREE

Hometown USA Celebration in Dunedin

WHAT: A golf cart parade followed by live music and an outdoor movie, games, and a fireworks show finale.

WHEN: July 4 (fireworks 9:30 p.m.)

WHERE: TD Ballpark | 373 Douglas Ave., Dunedin

COST: FREE

Clearwater Threshers Independence Day Celebration

WHAT: Two nights of baseball games followed by firework shows.

WHEN: July 3 and July 4

WHERE: 601 N. Old Coachman Rd., Clearwater

COST: Tickets start at $12

Gulfport 4th of July Community Parade & Picnic

WHAT: A community parade that leads into a family fun day followed by fireworks at Williams Pier.

WHEN: July 4 (fireworks at 9 p.m.)

WHERE: Downtown Waterfront District, Gulfport

COST: FREE

Treasure Island 4th of July Fireworks

WHAT: Bring a chair and watch a fireworks show on the beach.

WHEN: July 4 (fireworks at 9 p.m.)

WHERE: 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island

COST: FREE

Independence Day Celebration in Safety Harbor

WHAT: Live entertainment, food vendors and children's activities followed by a fireworks show.

WHEN: July 4 (fireworks start at 9 p.m.)

WHERE: 105 Veterans Memorial Ln., Safety Harbor

COST: FREE

Tarpon Springs July 4th Fireworks Celebration

WHAT: Annual Independence Day fireworks display over the Gulf.

WHEN: July 4 (fireworks begin around 9 p.m.)

WHERE: Fred Howard Park | 1700 Sunset Drive, Tarpon Springs

COST: FREE (parking is free after 6 p.m.)

Largo 4th of July Fireworks

WHAT: An Independence Day celebration featuring live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks, vendors and a fireworks show.

WHEN: July 4, 6-9 p.m. (fireworks begin shortly after 9 p.m.)

WHERE: Largo Central Park |101 Central Park Drive, Largo

COST: FREE

Madeira Beach Independence Day Celebration

WHAT: A waterfront Independence Day celebration featuring live music, food vendors, local vendors and a fireworks show over Boca Ciega Bay.

WHEN: Saturday, July 4, 5-9 p.m. (fireworks at 9 p.m.)

WHERE: ROC Park | 200 Rex Pl., Madeira Beach

COST: FREE

Pasco County

Pasco County Celebrates America 250th

WHAT: Fireworks, live music, and food trucks

WHEN: July 4 (fireworks at 9 p.m.)

WHERE: Sunwest Park | 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson

COST: FREE, $5 parking fee

East Pasco County Celebrates America 250th Fireworks Show

WHAT: Fireworks, food, and drinks

WHEN: July 4 (fireworks at 9 p.m.)

WHERE: John S. Burks Memorial Park | 13220 Gene Nelson Blvd., Dade City

COST: FREE

KRATE America 250 Celebration

WHAT: Bounce houses, mini sparklers for kids, giveaways and a fireworks show

WHEN: July 4 (fireworks at 8:30 p.m.)

WHERE: KRATE at the Grove | 5817 Goldview Pkwy., Wesley Chapel

COST: FREE

Pasco Fun Fest

WHAT: Food trucks, local vendors, activities for kids, a beer garden and a fireworks show

WHEN: July 4 (fireworks at 9 p.m.)

WHERE: St. George Greek Orthodox Church | 9426 Little Rd., New Port Richey

COST: FREE

Polk County

Rockin’ Freedom Fest

WHAT: Independence Day celebration with live music, food trucks, a Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team show and fireworks.

WHEN: July 3, 5-9 p.m.

WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 199 Lake Silver Drive NE, Winter Haven

COST: FREE

Red, White & BOOM!

WHAT: Fourth of July celebration at LEGOLAND featuring themed entertainment and a fireworks show with special 3D viewing glasses.

WHEN: July 4, park hours

WHERE: LEGOLAND Florida Resort, 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven

COST: Included with park admission

Lakeland Flying Tigers 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

WHAT: Minor league baseball game followed by a postgame fireworks show.

WHEN: Saturday, July 4, 2026 | Game starts at 5 p.m.; fireworks after

WHERE: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, 2301 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland

COST: Ticket required

Thunder on the Ridge

WHAT: Independence Day celebration with live entertainment, vendors, food, a beer garden and Polk County’s largest fireworks display.

WHEN: Saturday, July 4, 2026 | 4 p.m. until fireworks around 9:15 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave., Haines City

COST: FREE

Auburndale 4th of July Fireworks

WHAT: Annual community fireworks show over Lake Ariana.

WHEN: Saturday, July 4, 2026 | 9-10 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Ariana Park, 100 E. Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale

COST: FREE

Bartow 4th of July Fireworks

WHAT: Independence Day celebration with family activities, live music, food and a fireworks finale.

WHEN: Saturday, July 4, 2026 | 5-10 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:10 p.m.)

WHERE: Mosaic Park & Bartow Civic Center, 2250 S. Floral Ave., Bartow

COST: FREE

Hernando County

Hernando County’s Salute to America 250

WHAT: A countywide Independence Day celebration featuring live music, food vendors, family activities, a drone show and a fireworks finale.

WHEN: July 4 | 4-10 p.m.

WHERE: Sand Hill Scout Reservation, 11210 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville

COST: FREE

Hernando County Fairgrounds Demolition Derby & Fireworks

WHAT: A Fourth of July demolition derby followed by a fireworks show.

WHEN: July 4 | Gates/events begin at 4 p.m.; fireworks after derby.

WHERE: Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St., Brooksville

COST: FREE

Citrus County

4th of July Celebration – Crystal River

WHAT: An Independence Day celebration with live music, food and drink vendors, arts and crafts, and a fireworks show over Kings Bay.

WHEN: July 4 | 4:30-9 p.m. (Fireworks at 9 p.m.)

WHERE: Town Square, 559 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River

COST: FREE

Patriotic Evening – Inverness

WHAT: An Independence Day celebration featuring live entertainment, food vendors, family activities and fireworks over Lake Henderson.

WHEN: July 3 | 3-9:30 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.)

WHERE: Liberty Park, 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness

COST: FREE

Sarasota County

Sarasota Bay Fireworks Celebration

WHAT: A waterfront Independence Day fireworks show celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. Fireworks launch over Sarasota Bay.

WHEN: July 4 | Fireworks at 9 p.m.

WHERE: Bayfront Park, 5 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota

COST: FREE

Siesta Key Fourth of July Fireworks

WHAT: The 35th annual community fireworks display over Siesta Beach.

WHEN: July 4 | Fireworks at dusk (event 8-9:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Siesta Beach, 948 Beach Road, Sarasota

COST: FREE

Venice July 4 Fireworks

WHAT: A professional fireworks display launched from the South Jetty over the Gulf of Mexico.

WHEN: July 4 | Test shot between 8:30-8:45 p.m.; show begins between 9-9:15 p.m.

WHERE: South Jetty

COST: FREE

Manatee County

United on the Manatee River / Bradenton Alive

WHAT: An Independence Day celebration with live music, food trucks, vendors, a kids zone and one of the area’s largest fireworks displays over the Manatee River.

WHEN: July 4 | 5-9:30 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:10 p.m.)

WHERE: Rossi Park, 452 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

COST: FREE

Palmetto Fourth Fest

WHAT: A Fourth of July celebration featuring live music, food vendors, children’s activities and fireworks over the Manatee River.

WHEN: July 4 | 5-10 p.m. (Fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m.)

WHERE: Sutton Park, 1036 Sixth St. W., Palmetto

COST: Free

Bradenton Marauders Independence Day Celebration

WHAT: A Bradenton Marauders baseball game followed by a postgame fireworks show.

WHEN: July 3 | Postgame fireworks

WHERE: LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton

COST: Ticket required