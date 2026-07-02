Explosive device found inside St. Pete home, Tampa Bomb Squad plans detonation: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An explosive device detonation is planned to take place after a homeowner passed away and the device was found in the garage, according to St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

The Tampa Bomb Squad has responded to the home at 7201 8th Street North, and officials determined the device was too unstable to transport.

According to St. Pete police, the bomb squad will bury the device in the backyard this afternoon and detonate it to render it safe.

The location of the planned detonation is a dead-end road. The closest homes at a nearby mobile home park will be evacuated until after the detonation, SPPD said.