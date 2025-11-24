News to Know for Nov. 24

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we’re waking up to a lot of fog in Tampa Bay. Meteorologist Ally Blake says a dense fog advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m., but after that, expect things to clear up and turn into another warm day as we head into Thanksgiving week.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

WWE star Titus O'Neil helps provide Thanksgiving meals in Tampa Bay: Less than a week away from Thanksgiving, dozens of community groups across Tampa Bay are working to ensure everyone has a meal on their table this holiday season.

Less than a week away from Thanksgiving, dozens of community groups across Tampa Bay are working to ensure everyone has a meal on their table this holiday season. 2-year-old hit, killed by car backing into driveway in Winter Haven: WHPD: The Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) said a two-year-old girl was playing near her driveway on her birthday when she was hit and killed by a car backing into the driveway.

WFTS

Neighbors' concerns remain as Talbot House revises its Memorial Boulevard plan: Miguel Irazoqui has lived in Lakeland's Edgewater neighborhood for nearly three decades, and told Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit his concerns.

Miguel Irazoqui has lived in Lakeland's Edgewater neighborhood for nearly three decades, and told Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit his concerns. Hernando firefighters warning residents about unattended candles after responding to house fire: Hernando County firefighters are warning residents about unattended candles and other open flames after they were the cause of a house fire on Nov. 22, authorities said.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a foggy morning with a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Eventually, the fog will clear and temperatures will rise from the mid-60s to the mid-80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Amazon is quietly rolling out free USPS doorstep return pickups for some customers, offering a more convenient option for sending items back after the holidays. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises timing your pickup carefully and taking a photo of the item before boxing it up to help protect against theft or disputes.

Susan Solves It: Amazon Doorstep Returns

Bolts back at home

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to extend their winning streak to four games when they host Philadelphia tonight at Benchmark International Arena.

After Saturday's win against the Washington Capitals, the Bolts might be without their top forwards, Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, who left Saturday’s game early and didn’t return.

But after battling back from a slow start to the season and coming within one point of first place in the Atlanta Division, the Bolts have found their rhythm and will look to keep the momentum going on home ice tonight, even if they’re shorthanded.

Coverage for Monday starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be simulcast on both Tampa Bay 28 and the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

Lollipop Lumberjack's Candy Co. is a mobile truck selling wild sweets for good causes. Want a towering cotton candy-topped slushie? Coming right up!

Lollipop Lumberjack's Candy Co. is a mobile truck selling wild sweets for good causes

Things to Do this Monday, Nov. 24

Soar above the treetops on a thrilling zip line adventure as the sun sets over the water.

When: 4:30 p.m. Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd, Oldsmar Cost: $84

Experience the gripping drama of a staged reading that explores the complexities of a tragic accident.

When: 7:15 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $14

Enjoy an evening of live music with Jay Kelly performing an unforgettable set of original songs and fan favorites.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $14



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.