WWE star Titus O'Neil helps provide Thanksgiving meals in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Less than a week away from Thanksgiving, dozens of community groups across Tampa Bay are working to ensure everyone has a meal on their table this holiday season.

WWE superstar Titus O'Neil, his Bullard Family Foundation and Metropolitan Ministries are partnering this year to distribute meals to families in need throughout the Tampa Bay area.

"I think all of us can do something collectively that can make this world a better place, and we've got to start with home," O'Neil said.

O'Neil has built a reputation in Tampa that extends far beyond his professional wrestling career. Known for his community involvement, he connects with everyone he meets.

"There are people that are hungry year-round, so I like to take this time to really kind of reignite people's spirits about what giving really is," O'Neil said.

This year, the goal is to distribute 500 meals this Thanksgiving season.

"The need is greater now than it has ever been before. And so, this partnership is so important for Metropolitan Ministries to make sure that we're really serving those families and making sure that they have an opportunity to have a wonderful, joyous Thanksgiving holiday," says Dr. Sarah Combs, president and CEO of Metropolitan Ministries.

And for families receiving assistance, having a Thanksgiving meal means everything.

"It's very important, you know, to cook for Thanksgiving celebration, you know, for the family, for the kids, so they can enjoy their meal and they have a wonderful Thanksgiving," says Yolanda Williams.



Share Your Story with Blake



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Contact Blake Phillips First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.