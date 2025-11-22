Neighbors' concerns remain as Talbot House revises its Memorial Boulevard plan

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland’s largest homeless-services provider is trying again. Talbot House Ministries has revised its proposal for a new shelter and social services campus on East Memorial Boulevard after pulling its initial plans.

Miguel Irazoqui has lived in Lakeland's Edgewater neighborhood for nearly three decades. He spent the day informing his neighbors and business owners about Talbot House Ministries' plans to relocate to nearby East Memorial Boulevard.

“If this passes, my house is going up for sale and a lot of people feel the same way. And a lot of businesses in the area that I spent all day going around passing flyers, they feel the same way,” Irazoqui said.

He said relocating a high-needs population works against the city’s efforts to revitalize Memorial Blvd.

“We already have issues with crime, with drugs, with the homeless. To add 300 or 400 homeless into the community where we already have issues is going to create a lot more issues,” Irazoqui said.

After withdrawing its initial plans, Talbot House Ministries returned to the Lakeland Planning and Zoning Board with a reworked proposal for a new shelter and social services campus.

The nonprofit has shifted the building, now placing part of it on newly purchased property at 1005 East Memorial Blvd., just west of the original site at 1115 E. Memorial Blvd. The design also rotates the entrance to face North Ingraham Avenue, allowing for a more controlled campus.

“We tried to do our part to say let's reorient this, so our access, our ingress and egress is directly adjacent to a bus stop that will serve any of our constituents who are using the bus,” said Tim Campbell, Talbot House’s attorney.

The change is meant to address pushback Talbot House got from neighbors, but neighbors said their concerns remain the same. Some point to the roadway being designated as part of Lakeland’s high-injury network.

“They are going to want to cross the street and that traffic on Memorial Blvd. is like Grand Central Station. It’s so fast, I think it’s very unsafe,” said Linda Renn Honeycutt.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to Talbot House. In an emailed statement, Executive Director Maria Cruz said in part:

Talbot House Ministries remains optimistic about the new conceptual design and the opportunities it offers to strengthen our mission and serve the community more effectively. We hope that decisions surrounding this proposal will be guided by accurate, factual information and a shared commitment to community well-being, rather than fear or “Not In My Backyard” concerns.

The Lakeland Planning and Zoning Board will come back next month with a formal recommendation on Talbot House’s request to rezone both parcels as a “planned unit development.”



