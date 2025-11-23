Hernando firefighters warning residents about unattended candles after responding to house fire

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County firefighters are warning residents about unattended candles and other open flames after they were the cause of a house fire on Nov. 22, authorities said.

Just after 1 p.m., Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to the reported house fire in the 5000 block of Deltona Boulevard in Spring Hill.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front door.

HCFR crews had to force entry into the home where they found a small fire in a closet.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, was determined to be from unattended candles in the closet, HCFR officials said.

The home suffered smoke damage.

HCFR officials said to never leave open flames, such as candles, unattended. If you are going to burn candles, ensure they are a safe distance away from any combustible materials.

The difference between life and death in a house fire can be by simply having working smoke alarms in your home, HCFR officials said.

HCFR offers free smoke alarms and free installation. If you do not have working smoke alarms. Go to the link below, click on Smoke Alarm Install Request Form and provide your details. A member of the HCFR Fire Prevention team will contact you to set up the installation.

The free smoke alarm request site is:

https://www.hernandocounty.us/.../depart.../fire-rescue-1652