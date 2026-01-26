1 case of measles in Hillsborough County, 1 in Manatee County: FDOH

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting one case of measles in Hillsborough County and one case in Manatee County.
Both reported patients were between 20 and 24 years old, according to the FDOH reportable disease database.
FDOH said the Hillsborough County patient contracted the disease in Florida, and the Manatee County patient contracted it outside of the United States.
Both got the disease in January 2026, according to FDOH.
Teen suffers cardiac arrest inside residence hall on Florida College campus
Tristin Flowers is a freshman at Florida College in Temple Terrace. He said he went into the bathroom and felt dizzy.
Hillsborough teen suffers cardiac arrest inside residence hall on Florida College campus