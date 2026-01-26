Mulberry man going over 100 MPH arrested on reckless driving, dangerous excessive speed charges

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said it arrested a man for going over 100 MPH and driving recklessly on I-4 on Sunday.

FHP said a BOLO was issued on Jan. 25 at around 2:30 p.m. for a Dodge Charger and a second vehicle, allegedly weaving in and out of traffic and speeding on I-4 near mile marker 17 in Hillsborough County.

A FHP trooper saw the Dodge Charger near mile marker 24 and measured its speed at 108 MPH in a 70 MPH zone.

FHP said the trooper then activated their emergency lights and siren, and the vehicle cut across multiple lanes of traffic, causing several cars to brake to avoid a collision.

The trooper said the driver eventually stopped his vehicle and was arrested.

The driver was identified as Edward Osorio, 25, from Mulberry.

He was charged with reckless driving and dangerous excessive speed at 100 mph or more.

In July 2025, Florida passed the Dangerous Excessive Speeding Law, which classifies a person going 50 miles per hour over the speed limit or 100 miles per hour.

A driver cited under the law will face jail time up to 30 days, a fine of $500 or both.

A subsequent conviction could result in 90 days of jail time and/or a fine of $1,000.