2 confirmed tornadoes in Hudson and west of Shady Hills: NWS

The National Weather Service's survey teams confirmed there were two EF-0 tornadoes on Tuesday.
According to the survey teams, the tornadoes both reached estimated maximum winds of 85 mph.
The first tornado was identified in Hudson from 2:14 to 2:19 p.m. on May 12.
The second tornado was identified west of Shady Hills from 2:43 to 2:48 p.m. on the same day.
There were no injuries reported.
The survey teams said there was "mostly minor structural damage to some homes, along with tree damage."
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