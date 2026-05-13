Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 confirmed tornadoes in Hudson and west of Shady Hills: NWS

EF-0 tornado in Hudson
Ashley
EF-0 tornado in Hudson
Posted
and last updated

The National Weather Service's survey teams confirmed there were two EF-0 tornadoes on Tuesday.

According to the survey teams, the tornadoes both reached estimated maximum winds of 85 mph.

The first tornado was identified in Hudson from 2:14 to 2:19 p.m. on May 12.

The second tornado was identified west of Shady Hills from 2:43 to 2:48 p.m. on the same day.

There were no injuries reported.

The survey teams said there was "mostly minor structural damage to some homes, along with tree damage."

Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart

“I would still put my money up for baseball, but only in Orlando,” notable attorney John Morgan said.

Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.