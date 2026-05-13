2 confirmed tornadoes in Hudson and west of Shady Hills: NWS

The National Weather Service's survey teams confirmed there were two EF-0 tornadoes on Tuesday.

According to the survey teams, the tornadoes both reached estimated maximum winds of 85 mph.

The first tornado was identified in Hudson from 2:14 to 2:19 p.m. on May 12.

The second tornado was identified west of Shady Hills from 2:43 to 2:48 p.m. on the same day.

There were no injuries reported.

The survey teams said there was "mostly minor structural damage to some homes, along with tree damage."