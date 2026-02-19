2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sebring fire at home: SFR

SEBRING, Fla. — The Sebring Fire Department (SFD) said two people died and one person was seriously injured in a fire on Wednesday evening.

SFD said crews responded to a manufactured structure fire on Jeri Kay Lane shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Officials said engines arrived quickly on the scene and were able to get water on the fire less than two minutes after arrival.

Despite the reported quick response, SFD said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was located outside the structure and airlifted to a regional trauma center.

SFD said a family pet was also lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.