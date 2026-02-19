Florida continues to lead US in shark bites in 2025, numbers are down from average: Report

According to Florida Museum shark bite data, Florida had the most shark bites of any state.
Florida recorded 11 shark bites in 2025, below the five-year average of 18 per year.
The Museum said Volusia County on Florida’s east coast is known as the shark-bite capital of the world, accounting for six shark-bite incidents in Florida.
In June 2025, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O'Connell interviewed a 9-year-old girl and her mother, who survived a shark attack in Boca Grande.
In our area, Pinellas (13), Manatee (5), and Sarasota (7) Counties have recorded shark bites since the museum began collecting data in 1882.
Buildings painted pink ahead of demolition to make way for 29-story tower
Several buildings in downtown St. Petersburg have been painted pink to bring attention to new construction.