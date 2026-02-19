Florida continues to lead US in shark bites in 2025, numbers are down from average: Report

According to Florida Museum shark bite data, Florida had the most shark bites of any state.

Florida recorded 11 shark bites in 2025, below the five-year average of 18 per year.

The Museum said Volusia County on Florida’s east coast is known as the shark-bite capital of the world, accounting for six shark-bite incidents in Florida.

Florida Museum

In June 2025, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O'Connell interviewed a 9-year-old girl and her mother, who survived a shark attack in Boca Grande.

In our area, Pinellas (13), Manatee (5), and Sarasota (7) Counties have recorded shark bites since the museum began collecting data in 1882.