76-year-old dies after pickup truck hits tree on U.S. 98

(Source: Raycom Media)
SEBRING, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 76-year-old Sebring man was killed Sunday when his pickup truck failed to stop at the intersection of County Road 721 and U.S. 98, drove onto the north shoulder, became airborne, and collided with a tree.

Troopers said they responded to the crash at about 11:04 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was traveling north on County Road 721 when it failed to stop for a posted sign and continued through the intersection onto U.S. 98, investigators said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

