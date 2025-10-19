Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Poké Fest takes over Westshore Grand with cards, cosplay and rare finds

Poke Fest_VO_10-19.mov.00_00_29_04.Still001.jpg
WFTS
Poke Fest_VO_10-19.mov.00_00_29_04.Still001.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Poké Fest, the Cards & More Tour’s trading‑card expo, returned to the Westshore Grand on Saturday and Sunday with more than 100 vendors, live entertainment, raffles and $5 admission.

The family‑friendly event featured vendors selling vintage sports cards, rare anime collectibles, Funko figures, comics, and tabletop games. Plus food trucks, hourly giveaways, and exclusive show deals.

“We’re thrilled to be back, where the collector community continues to grow with incredible energy,” said a spokesperson for the Poké Fest event, Brandon LaVorgna. “Our goal is to create a weekend where people can connect over their shared passions and discover something new.”

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.