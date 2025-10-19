Poké Fest takes over Westshore Grand with cards, cosplay and rare finds

TAMPA, Fla. — Poké Fest, the Cards & More Tour’s trading‑card expo, returned to the Westshore Grand on Saturday and Sunday with more than 100 vendors, live entertainment, raffles and $5 admission.

The family‑friendly event featured vendors selling vintage sports cards, rare anime collectibles, Funko figures, comics, and tabletop games. Plus food trucks, hourly giveaways, and exclusive show deals.

“We’re thrilled to be back, where the collector community continues to grow with incredible energy,” said a spokesperson for the Poké Fest event, Brandon LaVorgna. “Our goal is to create a weekend where people can connect over their shared passions and discover something new.”